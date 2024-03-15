Restaurant turnover in Azerbaijan increases
In January-February 2024, the turnover of public catering amounted to 294.9M manats ($173.47), Azernews reports this based on the State Statistics Committee.
This is 12.8% higher in real terms compared to the corresponding period of 2023.
In the private sector, 50.4% of public catering turnover belongs to legal entities, while 49.6% is accounted for by individuals engaged in entrepreneurial activities in this sector.
Turnover by legal entities increased by 13.1% compared to January-February 2023, reaching 146.9 M manats ($86.41).
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz