Azerbaijan organises mission for export to Latvia [PHOTO]

22 February 2024 18:40 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

A discussion has taken place regarding the possibilities of increasing the trade of agricultural products, and a mission for the export of goods to Latvia is being planned in this direction, Azernews reports.

According to the report, a meeting was held with the delegation led by Normunds Šmits, the deputy minister of agriculture of Latvia, who is currently on a visit to Azerbaijan at the Export and Investment Promotion Agency - AZPROMO.

During the meeting, Yusif Abdullayev, the executive director of AZPROMO, provided information about the agency's activities, mechanisms for promoting exports, including the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand, and the subsidisation of logistics. It was mentioned that a mission is being planned to export Azerbaijani products to Latvia with the aim of exploring and expanding the opportunities for local exporters to enter the Latvian market. Additionally, Latvian entrepreneurs have been invited to participate in the "InterFood Azerbaijan" exhibition in May of this year to ensure the entry of traditional Latvian food products into the Azerbaijani market.

Normunds Šmits, the deputy minister of agriculture of Latvia, emphasised the significant demand for Azerbaijani agricultural products in Latvia and highlighted the necessity of establishing connections between importers and exporters. The deputy minister added that collaboration in areas such as the safety, veterinary, and phytosanitary control of food products would stimulate the export of Azerbaijani goods to Latvia. In this context, an agreement has been reached for the exchange of information on potential export and import products through the networking of entrepreneurs operating in both countries.

