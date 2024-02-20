Azernews.Az

Tuesday February 20 2024

Kazakhstan discloses volume of trade turnover with Azerbaijan in 2023

20 February 2024 12:17 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan discloses volume of trade turnover with Azerbaijan in 2023
Abbas Ganbay
Abbas Ganbay
Read more

The volume of trade turnover of Kazakhstan with Azerbaijan in 2023 amounted to $529.4 mln, Azernews reports, citing the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more