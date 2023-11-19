Russia and Venezuela intend to increase daily oil production
Russia and Venezuela intend to restore the previous level of daily oil production and then increase it. This was reported by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil Pinto in a statement to the Russian press, Azernews reports.
According to him, Venezuela's joint oil production has reached 120k-150k barrels per day in recent years:
"Western restrictions have had a strong impact on crude production. "At the first stage, the goal is to restore the level we reached with Rosneft just a few years ago."
The minister said that once the production level is restored, they will try to increase it "at least twice".
