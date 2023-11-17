Azerbaijan taking steps to transition to low-waste electric transport

17 November 2023 14:48 (UTC+04:00)

A meeting with representatives of UNEP and international consulting company "RECC Caucasus" was held in connection with the preparation of a project document "Transition to low-waste electric transport in Azerbaijan" within the framework of cooperation with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)" in the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources, Azernews reports.

According to the Azerbaijani State Agency, at the meeting, discussions were held with the other party on issues related to the preparation of the "National Plan for Electromobility" and the project implemented by UNEP. The agency informs that Azerbaijan has presented information on the work done by the Ministry of Energy to increase the share of "green energy" in the grid.

It was reported that the project "Transition to low-waste electric transport in Azerbaijan" is planned to be completed in 2024-2025.

Another party noted that the measures to be taken for the preparation of the national plan will make an exceptional contribution to the project implemented by UNEP.

The meeting was attended by members of the Working Group established by the relevant order of the Ministry of Energy in connection with the "Preparation of the National Plan for Electromobility" within the framework of the implementation of the Socio-Economic Development Strategy for 2022-2026. Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijan Republic has an opportunity to take the lead in positively shaping and implementing social and environmental justice by developing transparent policies that utilise life cycle assessments (LCAs) to capture and quantify the risks, uncertainties, and vulnerabilities of new technologies and to understand the trade-offs that exist not just in the Azerbaijan Republic but beyond its borders as well. To this end, the administration should commission a national study of projected renewable energy technology waste quantities and types.

This will help the Azerbaijan Republic devise strategies to increase its resiliency to system disruptions, manage its reliance on offshore supply chains for critical materials and disposal, and improve domestic energy and waste management infrastructure.

The transition to low-waste electric transport in Azerbaijan is an important step towards achieving the goals of environmental justice, sustainability, and energy independence. The Azerbaijan Republic should continue to prioritise the development of improved technologies and policies to ensure the safe and sustainable disposal or recycling of renewable technologies.

