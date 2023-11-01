Azerbaijan's financial sector is stable, Central Bank's head says

1 November 2023 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

In nine months, AZN 172 billion transactions were carried out through Internet banking.

"Azerbaijan's financial sector is stable. In January-September of this year, the volume of transactions carried out through Internet banking increased by 15 percent and amounted to AZN 172 billion," This was stated by Director General of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Farid Osmanov at the VII International Banking Forum held in Baku on 1 November, Azernews reports.

According to the Director, during the reporting period, mobile banking increased 2.4 times and reached AZN 18.4 billion.

"As of 1 October, the number of cards in circulation increased by 20 percent to AZN 16 million. The volume of non-cash settlements has tripled and reached AZN 33 billion. The share of non-cash circulation increased by 12.4 million manat. percentage points and exceeded 54 percent," Osmanov said.

