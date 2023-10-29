Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss economic ties

29 October 2023 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Astana Aghalar Atamoghlanov has met with the Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov.

"Ambassador Aghalar Atamoghlanov held a meeting with the Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov. The positive dynamics of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in various sectors of the economy were emphasized, and confidence was expressed that economic ties between our countries will continue to strengthen," the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kazakhstan said.

Strengthening the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan trade and economic partnership is of particular importance. Investment is one of the important areas of co-operation. More than 150 commercial institutions with Kazakh capital operate in Azerbaijan in the spheres of agriculture, industry, construction, trade, transport and services.

The sides exchanged views on prospects for developing economic relations, increasing trade turnover, attracting investment and expanding cooperation in transport and transit.

---

