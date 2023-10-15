Production of livestock products increases by 3.5 percent

15 October 2023 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

In January-September of this year, 424.5 thousand tons of live-weight meat, 1682.9 thousand tons of milk, 1662.7 million eggs, 15.1 thousand tons of wool, and 357 tons of cocoons were produced, Azernews reports.

The State Statistics Committee said that compared to January-September 2022, meat production increased by 3.2 percent, milk production by 1.7 percent, egg production by 11.9 percent, cocoon production by 4.6 percent, and wool production decreased by 3 percent. The total agricultural output increased by 3 percent, including the production of livestock products by 3.5 percent, and the production of plant products by 2.5 percent.

