Finance Ministry reveals Azerbaijan's public debt

14 October 2023 16:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's public debt amounted to 17.2 billion manat ($10.1 billion), or 14.4 percent of the projected gross domestic product for 2023, as of October 1, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry.

