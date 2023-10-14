Finance Ministry reveals Azerbaijan's public debt
Azerbaijan's public debt amounted to 17.2 billion manat ($10.1 billion), or 14.4 percent of the projected gross domestic product for 2023, as of October 1, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%