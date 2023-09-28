Azerbaijan, China discuss cooperation on development of Middle Corridor [PHOTOS]

28 September 2023 20:55 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

Azerbaijan and China discussed the specific steps to strengthen cooperation in the direction of the development of the Middle Corridor, Azernews reports, citing a post on X by the Azerbaijani Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev.

The post reads:

"During the visit to China, we met with the leadership of the Railway Administration. We discussed the development of cooperation between the two countries in the field of railways. Specific steps were identified to strengthen cooperation between the countries in the direction of increasing freight turnover with China and the development of the Middle Corridor.

Azerbaijan and China discussed five concrete steps to strengthen cooperation in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor. This route is an important transport artery that will contribute to the development of trade and economic relations between the two countries.

Besides, the training of pilots and the organization of training for this purpose was also discussed between Azerbaijan and China.

Çinə səfər zamanı ölkənin aviasiya siyasətini formalaşdıran Çin Mülki Aviasiya Administrasiyasının rəhbəri Sonq Jiyonqla görüşdük. Ölkələr arasında əməkdaşlığın inkişafı, o cümlədən pilotların hazırlanması, təlimlərin təşkili haqqında danışdıq. — Rashad Nabiyev (@RashadNNabiyev) September 28, 2023

