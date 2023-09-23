Production volume of solid vegetable oil and margarine in Azerbaijan announced

23 September 2023 18:05 (UTC+04:00)

In January-August this year, 23,981.6 tonnes (-28.4%) of solid vegetable oil was produced in Azerbaijan, the State Statistics Committee reports, Azernews reports.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan produced 30,635.6 tonnes of margarine, 19.4% less than a year ago.

As of 1 September, the country had 3,290.3 tonnes of solid vegetable oil stocks and 4,780 tonnes of margarine stocks.

---

