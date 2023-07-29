Local apiculturalists involved in trainings with honey bottling season [PHOTO]

29 July 2023 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

With the organization of "AzerGold" Closed Joint Stock Company (CJSC) and support of Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBİA) within the framework of the project "Supporting the development of beekeeping in Daşkesan district" implemented for the second consecutive year, regular trainings for farmers were organized, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

At the theoretical trainings, the main purpose of which is to contribute to the increase of beekeeping production in Daşkesan, 32 farmers operating in Bayan, Guşçu, Çovdar and Shadah villages were given advice on honey bottling, use of equipment and packaging of products. Beekeepers were instructed by an expert involved in the project on physical and chemical indicators of natural honey according to the norms, supply of bee products such as bee milk, propolis, perga, wax, in accordance with veterinary and sanitary rules. Within the framework of the training, booklets with methodological guidelines on the above-mentioned directions were distributed. At the end of the training participants were presented with wax and frames to support the expansion of private farms.

It should be noted that 56 farmers, including those involved in the project last year, were provided with 216 fully equipped bee families, hives and other necessary supplies. In the course of the project, it is planned to provide all beekeeper-farmers living in Chovdar, Bayan, and Gushchu villages with common-use honey trucks in order to facilitate the honey production process by beekeepers.

It should be reminded that "AzerGold" CJSC carries out consistent and purposeful activities in the regions of its activity on environmental protection, employment, education, sports, health, development of micro-entrepreneurship, education and upbringing of teenagers and youth, improvement of social welfare, preservation of cultural heritage and other directions. These projects are developed and implemented taking into account the specifics of the region, local community demand criteria, and socio-economic needs.

---

