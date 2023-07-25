Ministerial meeting to be held in Bucharest on green energy

25 July 2023 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

On July 25, the fourth meeting of ministers will be held in Bucharest, the capital of Romania, to implement the "Agreement on strategic partnership in the field of green energy development and transmission between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, and Romania", Azernews reports.

The delegation led by Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov will represent our country at the event.

