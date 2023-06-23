Azerbaijan almost doubles gas exports to Italy

23 June 2023 13:09 (UTC+04:00)

In April 2023, Azerbaijan exported 814 million 775 thousand cubic meters of natural gas to Italy compared to 473 million cubic meters in March, Azernews reports with reference to the statistical office of the European Union - Eurostat.

Thus, this figure increased by 1.7 times compared to the previous month.

At the same time, the value of exports was 392,949,687 euros in April compared to 486,051,445 euros in March, which means a decrease of more than 19 percent.

It should be noted that according to the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry, from January to April 2023, the country exported a total of 3.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Europe, which is 10.5 percent more year on year.

During this period, Azerbaijan exported 3.4 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkiye and 1.1 billion cubic meters to Georgia. The Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP), which is part of the Southern Gas Corridor, transported 1.9 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkiye.

Azerbaijan started gas supplies to Europe on December 31, 2020 via the Trans Adriatic Gas Pipeline (TAP). The initial capacity of the pipeline is 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year with the potential to expand to 20 billion cubic meters.

