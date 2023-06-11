Azerbaijan, Turkiye discuss future cooperation in field of economy and energy

11 June 2023 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister, and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SOCAR Mikayil Jabbarov and President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf met with the Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Azernews reports, citing SOCAR.

At the meeting, Mikayil Jabbarov congratulated Alparslan Bayraktar on his appointment as Minister of Energy and wished him success in his future activities.

It was emphasized that the strategic alliance relations between our fraternal countries have been successfully developed in the field of energy as well as in all directions, and the jointly implemented projects have made important contributions to the sustainable economic development of both countries and the energy security of the region and Europe. In this regard, SOCAR's multifaceted activities in Turkiye were noted with satisfaction.

Current and future opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye in the fields of economy and energy were reviewed, opinions were exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.

---

