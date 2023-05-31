Azernews.Az

Wednesday May 31 2023

Zangazur corridor: opportunity for all transportations from West to East through Azerbaijan

31 May 2023 12:30 (UTC+04:00)
Zangazur corridor: opportunity for all transportations from West to East through Azerbaijan
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

The Eurasian Economic Union owning an integrated single market of 183 million people and a gross domestic product of over $2.4tr could be a good opportunity for Azerbaijan to boost its non-oil-and-gas products.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more