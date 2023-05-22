Number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan increases

22 May 2023 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

Based on the activities of the State Border Service, 523,000 foreigners and stateless persons from 168 countries arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan in January-April 2023, or 1.6 times more than in a certain period of the year, Azernews reports.

According to the press release issued by the State Statistics Company, 31.7 percent of the arrivals came from the Russian Federation, 20.9 percent from Turkiye, 8.4 percent from Iran, 5.5 percent from Georgia, 5.0 percent from India, 2.3 percent from Pakistan, 2.2 percent from the United Arab Emirates, 2.0 percent gain, 1.8 percent Uzbekistan, 1.7 percent gain, 1.6 percent each, Ukraine and Belarus, 13 percent Turkmenistan, 1.2 percent Kuwait, 12, 8 have some other nationals. Some 75.8 percent of the arrivals were men, 24.2 percent were women.

Compared to the same period last year, 4 the number of arrivals from China increased 4.3 times, from India - 4.2 times, from Turkmenistan - 3.8 times, from Uzbekistan - 3.3 times, from Belarus - 3.3 times, from potential - 2.1 times, from Pakistan - 1.9 times, from the Russian Federation - 1.9 times, from Great Britain - 1.9 times, from the Netherlands - 1.9 times, from Israel - 1.8 times, from the USA - 1.7 times, from Oman - 1.6 times, from Kuwait - 4.9 percent, from the United Arab Emirates - 44.5 percent, from Georgia - 43.8 percent, from the country - 3.0 percent.

