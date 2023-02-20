Azerbaijan & UAE sign memorandum of co-opt in field of banks

20 February 2023 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan Banks Associations (ABA) and the United Arab Emirates Bank Federation signed a memorandum of cooperation, Azernews reports, citing ABA.

According to ABA, the memorandum was inked by Jamal Saleh, General Director of the United Arab Emirates Banks Federation, and Zakir Nuriyev, President of ABA.

"Within the framework of the memorandum, the cooperation in the field of the promotion between the parties, the development of bilateral relations, the establishment of closer business relations between the banking sectors, holding events including joint education and training programs, the exchange of information between banks which are members of the organizations, the development of correspondent relations, etc. are planned," the ABA added.

Notably, the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) was founded in 1990 by commercial banks. The main purpose of ABA is to protect the interests of member organizations, to provide assistance in meeting their needs for various types of business services, and to coordinate their activities. Currently, 25 banks and 5 non-banking organizations are members of ABA.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz