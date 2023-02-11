Russia's Aeroflot to kick off regular flights from Moscow to Ganja

11 February 2023 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

Aeroflot, Russia's largest airline, will kick off direct flights from Moscow to Azerbaijan’s Ganja, Azernews reports, referring to the airline.

"The flights will be operated on Airbus A320 planes from March 5, 2023, once a week, on Sundays," the company says.

According to the company, Ganja is a well-known tourist destination and Azerbaijan's largest industrial and educational center.

"Ganja will become the second city of the country, to which Aeroflot will fly," the airline added.

The airline also operates direct regular flights from Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Sochi to Baku.

Flights from St. Petersburg to Baku will be operated starting from February 17, twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays.

