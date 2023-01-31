Azerbaijan allocates $2.5bn in funds for restoration of Karabakh
A total of AZN4.3bn ($2.5bn) was allocated from the 2022 state budget for the restoration of liberated territories, Azernews reports, referring to Finance Minister Samir Sharifov speaking at the expanded board meeting of the ministry.
