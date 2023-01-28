Azerbaijan talks prevailing share of women teachers in country's education sector
The proportion of women among teachers in Azerbaijan is 90 percent, Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev said during an event dedicated to the STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering and Math] festival.
“Besides, Azerbaijan some time ago ranked second in the number of women with a Ph.D. We are confident that this indicator and other indicators of women's leadership will only grow in the future," he added.
STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering and Math] is a new approach in education, when all branches of natural science and technical knowledge are combined, and the student receives this knowledge not from a textbook, but through solving creative tasks.
