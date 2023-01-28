Azerbaijan talks prevailing share of women teachers in country's education sector

28 January 2023 23:16 (UTC+04:00)

The proportion of women among teachers in Azerbaijan is 90 percent, Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev said during an event dedicated to the STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering and Math] festival.

“Besides, Azerbaijan some time ago ranked second in the number of women with a Ph.D. We are confident that this indicator and other indicators of women's leadership will only grow in the future," he added.

STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering and Math] is a new approach in education, when all branches of natural science and technical knowledge are combined, and the student receives this knowledge not from a textbook, but through solving creative tasks.

