Azernews.Az

Friday January 27 2023

Kazakhstan to increase oil shipment through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline

27 January 2023 12:12 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan to increase oil shipment through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Kazakhstan will increase transit oil supplies through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in 2023, Azernews reports, referring to Baxtiyar Aslanbayli, Vice President of Communications and External Relations in the Middle East and Caspian Region of BP.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more