Kazakhstan to increase oil shipment through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline

27 January 2023 12:12 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Kazakhstan will increase transit oil supplies through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in 2023, Azernews reports, referring to Baxtiyar Aslanbayli, Vice President of Communications and External Relations in the Middle East and Caspian Region of BP.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.