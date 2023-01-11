Azernews.Az

Wednesday January 11 2023

Cargo transported from Tashkent to Baku using new electronic procedure

11 January 2023 11:37 (UTC+04:00)
Ayya Lmahamad
Four containers of dried and fresh fruits were transported from Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan using a new electronic procedure, eTIR, Azernews reports per Azertag.

