Envoy on "huge investment opportunities" in energy sector between Azerbaijan, Qatar

The bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Qatar have been developing mostly since 2017, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Qatar Rashad Ismayilov said in an interview with The Peninsula, Azernews reports.

He noted that the relations between the two countries are based on friendship and mutual trust, strong solidarity, and productive cooperation.

“I believe that over time, we have been able to develop our cooperation not only in the political field but also in various fields,” he said.

Moreover, the ambassador stated that one of the main goals is to achieve the diversification of goods and products involved in import and export operations between the two countries. In this regard, he added that relevant authorities from both sides are in permanent contact to discuss the ways of facilitating existing logistical and other issues to gradually enhance bilateral trade.

“We believe that with more active engagement of business circles of Azerbaijan and Qatar, we will be able to better make use of the existing vast potential for bilateral trade expansion,” he said.

Recalling the visit of Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov to Qatar in October 2022, Rashad Ismayilov mentioned the newly-established Azerbaijan Trade House in Doha.

Touching upon the investment opportunities in Azerbaijan for Qatari investors, he stated that there are huge opportunities for investments in energy and renewable energy sources, agriculture and food production, tourism, transport, ICT, construction, infrastructure projects, etc.

“After the restoration of its territorial integrity Azerbaijan can propose attractive investment projects in various fields also in the liberated territories,” he said.

Azerbaijan and Qatar are cooperating in various fields of economy, politics, and other spheres since September 1994. The trade turnover between the two countries totaled $1.6 million in 2021. Qatar was also one of the first countries to express support for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity amid bloody clashes going in and around Karabakh from late September to early November 2020.

