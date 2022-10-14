Azerbaijani companies launch export of products to Russian X5 Group

14 October 2022 22:26 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani exporters have started supplying their products to the Russian X5 Group, the leading grocery retail company, the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) told Trend on October 14.

According to the agency, Azerbaijani companies signed export contracts with the Russian X5 Group, which owns more than 19,000 stores.

"Since May of this year, X5 Group has signed agreements with Azerbaijani Aznar, Agroazerinvest, Goygol Sharab, Absheron Sharab and TAJ companies for the export of pomegranate juice, cognac, wine and soft drinks to Russia. Within the framework of some agreements, the export of relevant products has already been launched," AZPROMO noted.

In May 2022, as part of the visit of X5 Group representatives to Azerbaijan, AZPROMO organized an exhibition of food industry products of Azerbaijani companies.

X5 Group manages Pyaterochka, Perekrestok, Karusel, Chizhik retail chains, as well as Vprok.ru, Many Salmon and 5Post online delivery services in Russia.

