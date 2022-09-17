Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market
By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Sept. 5
|
1.7
|
Sept. 12
|
1.7
|
Sept. 6
|
1.7
|
Sept. 13
|
1.7
|
Sept. 7
|
1.7
|
Sept. 14
|
1.7
|
Sept. 8
|
1.7
|
Sept. 15
|
1.7
|
Sept. 9
|
1.7
|
Sept. 16
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.015 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0123 and amounted to 1.7058 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Sept. 5
|
1.6833
|
Sept. 12
|
1.7139
|
Sept. 6
|
1.6909
|
Sept. 13
|
1.7220
|
Sept. 7
|
1.6824
|
Sept. 14
|
1.6996
|
Sept. 8
|
1.6986
|
Sept. 15
|
1.6945
|
Sept. 9
|
1.7122
|
Sept. 16
|
1.6989
|
Average weekly
|
1.6935
|
Average weekly
|
1.7058
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has increased by 0.0002 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has remained unchanged.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Sept. 5
|
0.0282
|
Sept.12
|
0.0280
|
Sept. 6
|
0.0277
|
Sept. 13
|
0.0268
|
Sept. 7
|
0.0277
|
Sept. 14
|
0.0274
|
Sept. 8
|
0.0276
|
Sept. 15
|
0.0284
|
Sept. 9
|
0.0280
|
Sept. 16
|
0.0282
|
Average weekly
|
0.0278
|
Average weekly
|
0.0278
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has fallen by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has remained unchanged.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Sept. 5
|
0.0933
|
Sept. 12
|
0.0932
|
Sept. 6
|
0.0933
|
Sept. 13
|
0.0933
|
Sept. 7
|
0.0932
|
Sept. 14
|
0.0931
|
Sept. 8
|
0.0932
|
Sept. 15
|
0.0932
|
Sept. 9
|
0.0932
|
Sept. 16
|
0.0931
|
Average weekly
|
0.0932
|
Average weekly
|
0.0932
