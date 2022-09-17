Azernews.Az

Saturday September 17 2022

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

17 September 2022 14:08 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Sept. 5

1.7

Sept. 12

1.7

Sept. 6

1.7

Sept. 13

1.7

Sept. 7

1.7

Sept. 14

1.7

Sept. 8

1.7

Sept. 15

1.7

Sept. 9

1.7

Sept. 16

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.015 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0123 and amounted to 1.7058 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Sept. 5

1.6833

Sept. 12

1.7139

Sept. 6

1.6909

Sept. 13

1.7220

Sept. 7

1.6824

Sept. 14

1.6996

Sept. 8

1.6986

Sept. 15

1.6945

Sept. 9

1.7122

Sept. 16

1.6989

Average weekly

1.6935

Average weekly

1.7058

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has increased by 0.0002 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has remained unchanged.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Sept. 5

0.0282

Sept.12

0.0280

Sept. 6

0.0277

Sept. 13

0.0268

Sept. 7

0.0277

Sept. 14

0.0274

Sept. 8

0.0276

Sept. 15

0.0284

Sept. 9

0.0280

Sept. 16

0.0282

Average weekly

0.0278

Average weekly

0.0278

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has fallen by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has remained unchanged.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Sept. 5

0.0933

Sept. 12

0.0932

Sept. 6

0.0933

Sept. 13

0.0933

Sept. 7

0.0932

Sept. 14

0.0931

Sept. 8

0.0932

Sept. 15

0.0932

Sept. 9

0.0932

Sept. 16

0.0931

Average weekly

0.0932

Average weekly

0.0932

