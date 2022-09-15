Azerbaijan attends International Digital Connectivity Summit in Georgia [PHOTO]

15 September 2022 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Digital Development and Transport Deputy Minister Samir Mammadov has attended the “International Digital Connectivity Summit, Georgia 2022 – Developing Inter-regional Connectivity and Digital Services Corridors” held in Tbilisi, Georgia on September 14, Azernews reports.

Samir Mammadov spoke at the panel on “possibilities for the development of inter-regional digital corridors”.

The summit was jointly organized by the Georgian Economy and Sustainable Development Ministry, the National Communications Commission of Georgia and the World Bank. Within the framework of the event, the heads of the United Nations Organization, the World Bank, the European Investment Bank and relevant ministries of Georgia took part in the panel discussions.

Moreover, a bilateral meeting was also held between Samir Mammadov and Georgian Economy and Sustainable Development Deputy Minister Guram Guramishvili. During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the expansion of existing relations in the fields of transport and ICT.

Azerbaijan and Georgia are collaborating in a variety of economic sectors. In 2021, the two countries' trade turnover totaled $763.6 million, with exports accounting for $661 million and imports accounting for $102.6 million.

