Azerbaijan launches new money transfer system from Russia

23 August 2022 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani citizens will be able to receive the money transferred from Russia at central post offices through the Granat money transfer system, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport has reported.

The system was launched as a result of cooperation between the ministry’s Azerpost LLC and the International Bank of Azerbaijan - Moscow LLC (IBA-Moscow).

At the initial stage, this system will be presented to citizens in post offices with the AZ1000, AZ1017, and AZ1044 postal indexes in Baku, and in central service departments operating in all district centers throughout the country. Depending on demand, the system is planned to be introduced in other post offices.

Notably, the transfer of funds is possible through the International Bank of Azerbaijan - Moscow in Russia and Granat mobile application, as well as through service points belonging to other partners.

Detailed information about the Granat money transfer system, as well as money transfer points and receipt of funds can be found on the following websites: www.azerpost.az and www.granatpay.ru.

Azerpost LLC with 1,500 branches, along with traditional postal services, provides services for bank accounts, electronic payments, insurance, non-traditional financial services, e-government services, etc.

