Baku to host XV Verona Eurasian Economic Forum

16 August 2022 11:34 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan's capital city Baku will host XV Verona Eurasian Economic Forum from on October 27 to 28, Azernews reports.

According to the source, the aim of the event is to contribute to the business dialogue in Greater Eurasia.

"Baku’s choice is no accident. By doing so, the country reaffirms its essential and meaningful international presence, amplified by its own great trade and economic potential,” the message said.

The forum participants will elaborate on their vision of the prospects and opportunities for Azerbaijan and its growing economy in a dynamically changing world.

