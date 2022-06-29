Azerbaijan showcases products at Import Goods Fair 2022 in Seoul [PHOTO]

29 June 2022 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani products were showcased at the Import Goods Fair 2022 international exhibition in Korea's Seoul, Azernews reports.

The local products were showcased at the exhibition thanks to the joint support of Azerbaijan's Embassy in Korea and the Export and Investment Promotion Agency.

Participating in the exhibition, the agency representatives held a series of meetings with local companies to raise awareness of Azerbaijani products and expand trade relations in Korea. They also have provided information about potential export products of Azerbaijan.

Thus, they held a meeting with Director of International Relations of the Korea Importers Association (KOIMA) Kwak Yunsok, and the staff of the International Trade Academy Training Center of the Korea International Trade Association (KITA).

During the meetings, the parties exchanged views on such issues as expanding trade relations, organizing joint training courses and events, improving the Export Academy, and learning from the experience of the World Trade Academy.

It is worth noting that according to the National Export Strategy, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports are planned to be doubled and reach $3.7 billion by 2025 compared to 2020.

