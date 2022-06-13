Volume of e-commerce turnover increases in Azerbaijan

13 June 2022 11:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

This year, the volume of e-commerce turnover in Azerbaijan tripled compared to last year, economist Eyyub Karimli told Trend.

According to him, in the period from January through April 2021 this figure was 421 million manat ($247.6 million), but this year it exceeded 1.3 billion manat ($764.7 million).

"This gives grounds to say that e-commerce in country is growing day by day. Basically, our citizens order goods from Turkiye and China, mainly electronics and clothing. E-commerce will soon replace traditional commerce,” Karimli said.

“Among its advantages is a wide range of goods available prices. Since there are extensive opportunities for competition, the consumer ultimately wins. However, it should be noted that there is a certain negative impact of e-commerce on the national economy, when local companies lose in competition with foreign ones," he added.

Speaking about the progress in the sphere of e-commerce in Azerbaijan, the expert noted that this is clearly seen in the food sector. Thus, the growth of e-commerce in the food sector is more than 100 percent.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz