Azerbaijan studying EU countries' experience in SMBs sector [PHOTO]

24 May 2022 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

Representatives of Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency are on a visit to Belgium to study the experience of EU countries in the field of SMBs and to expand relations with specialized organizations, Azernews reports.

During the visit, Agency’s Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov held a meeting with Business Europe Deputy Director-General Luisa Santos.

The parties noted that the agency is the beneficiary of a number of EU-funded projects related to entrepreneurship development, adding that these projects have been successfully completed.

They exchanged views on networking, organization of business missions, opportunities for joint ventures, mutual promotion of exports, exchange of information on investment projects, and organization of joint events.

Moreover, Orkhan Mammadov had a meeting with SME United Crafts and SMEs in Europe Secretary-General Veronica Williams.

During the meeting, held in the office of the organization in Brussels, the sides exchanged views on the organization of business missions to Azerbaijan, the creation of joint ventures with the participation of SMBs, the development of mutual trade, and the organization of joint events.

Additionally, the meeting was also held with EUROCHAMBERS Director-General Ben Butters and representatives of EU4Business.

They exchanged views on such issues as providing financial support for the implementation of joint projects, opportunities to participate in organizing projects on a green economy, digitalization of SMBs, promotion of youth and women entrepreneurship, cooperation in the framework of startup projects, and other issues of mutual interest.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz