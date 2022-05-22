Port of Baku enhancing international partnership

22 May 2022 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The delegation of the Baku International Sea Trade Port (Port of Baku) led by its Director-General Taleh Ziyadov took part in the IAPH 2022 World Ports Conference held in Canada, the port’s press service told Trend.

According to the press service, during the conference the delegation discussed current and future partnership opportunities with ports of other countries to contribute towards achieving shared sustainable development goals.

During the meeting with IAPH (International Association of Ports and Harbors) Managing Director Patrick Verhoeven and directors of various foreign ports, the parties discussed issues of global competitiveness of seaports and steps to improve their work.

Besides, according to the press service, the issues of long-term investments in ports and the creation of sustainable global supply chains in order to meet regional needs were also discussed by the conference participants.

The experts touched upon the issues of reducing carbon emissions in the sea, as well as the creation of the Green Transport Corridor, added the press service.

IAPH is a non-profit non-governmental organization uniting the seaports of the world. It has over 200 members from 90 countries. Port of Baku has been a strategic partner of IAPH since 2010.

