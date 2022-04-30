By Trend
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 16.2095 manat (0.49 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,230.5049 manat, down by 104.0332 manat (3.12 percent) compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Apr. 18
|
3,374.9930
|
Apr. 25
|
3,257.1575
|
Apr. 19
|
3,356.9475
|
Apr. 26
|
3,236.3580
|
Apr. 20
|
3,304.1200
|
Apr. 27
|
3,226.6085
|
Apr. 21
|
3,317.2440
|
Apr. 28
|
3,191.4525
|
Apr. 22
|
3,319.3860
|
Apr. 29
|
3,240.9480
|
Average weekly
|
3,334.5381
|
Average weekly
|
3,230.5049
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has dropped by 0.7019 manat (1.74 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 39.9427 manat, reducing by 3.0019 manat (6.99 percent) compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Apr. 18
|
43.8978
|
Apr. 25
|
40.3632
|
Apr. 19
|
43.8865
|
Apr. 26
|
40.4543
|
Apr. 20
|
42.5846
|
Apr. 27
|
39.9613
|
Apr. 21
|
42.5862
|
Apr. 28
|
39.2735
|
Apr. 22
|
41.7679
|
Apr. 29
|
39.6613
|
Average weekly
|
42.9946
|
Average weekly
|
39.9427
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 3.8385 manat (0.24 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum reached 1,575.5209 manat, which was 112.2034 manat (6.64 percent) less than the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Apr. 18
|
1,708.0495
|
Apr. 25
|
1,579.9290
|
Apr. 19
|
1,735.9720
|
Apr. 26
|
1,586.2020
|
Apr. 20
|
1,667.7000
|
Apr. 27
|
1,572.8570
|
Apr. 21
|
1,674.6105
|
Apr. 28
|
1,554.8540
|
Apr. 22
|
1,652.2895
|
Apr. 29
|
1,583.7625
|
Average weekly
|
1,687.7243
|
Average weekly
|
1,575.5209
The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan has fallen by 101.014 manat (2.56 percent) this week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,816.3708 manat, down by 302.2056 manat (7.33 percent) compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Apr. 18
|
4,092.3590
|
Apr. 25
|
3,933.1370
|
Apr. 19
|
4,117.8420
|
Apr. 26
|
3,768.9510
|
Apr. 20
|
4,073.3020
|
Apr. 27
|
3,746.2900
|
Apr. 21
|
4,139.3810
|
Apr. 28
|
3,801.3530
|
Apr. 22
|
4,153.7290
|
Apr. 29
|
3,832.1230
|
Average weekly
|
4,118.5760
|
Average weekly
|
3,816.3708
