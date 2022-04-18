By Trend

Azerbaijan’s AzerGold CJSC held an open tender for stripping, mining and transportation of rocks at the Chovdar ore processing site from the Chovdar field within the sulfide phase of development, Trend reports via the single internet portal of public procurement (https://etender.gov.az/).

According to the portal, the tender was also held for grinding oxide rocks from the Aghyokhush, Mereh, and Chovdar fields.

AzerGold CJSC signed a contract worth 72.9 million manat ($42.8 million) with Star Mining LLC for the performance of the mentioned operations.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz