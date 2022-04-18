Azerbaijani Agency for Small and Medium Business Development (SMBDA) and the Jordanian Businessmen Association have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation.

The document was signed during the Jordanian-Azerbaijani economic and investment forum held in Amman, Jordan.

The forum was attended by Azerbaijani businessmen working in agriculture, tourism, hospitality, healthcare and education. The Jordanian side was also represented at the business forum by businessmen working in relevant fields.

Institutions supporting business in Azerbaijan made presentations on business opportunities created in the country and networking for businessmen. In turn, Jordanian representatives briefed on business opportunities in the country, sectors of cooperation and implementation of joint projects with Azerbaijani entrepreneurs.

Business cooperation accord

Moreover, as part of the visit to Jordan, SMBDA Chairman Orkhan Mammadov met Jordan Chamber of Industry chairman Fathi Al-Jaghbeer.

During the meeting, the parties signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation, which touches upon such issues as an exchange of information and experience in the sphere of entrepreneurship, promotion of business contacts, organization of joint events and meetings, as well as mutual business missions.

The parties discussed the trade relations between the two countries and the prospects of cooperation between entrepreneurs.

Bilateral cooperaiton

At the same time, Orkhan Mammadov held a meeting with Jordan's Investment Minister Khairy Amr.

Informing about the program of the agency's visit, he emphasized that cooperation development between the two countries in the trade and investment fields is one of the important directions of the program.

He noted that the agency is ready to support joint platforms of cooperation to exchange information about business and investment initiatives, organize business missions of Jordanian businessmen to Azerbaijan, and their participation in exhibitions in the country. Mammadov underlined that the agency is also interested in cooperation with relevant Jordanian agencies to exchange potential investment projects and consider establishing joint ventures.

In turn, the Jordanian minister expressed satisfaction with the visit of a delegation of Azerbaijani business support organizations and entrepreneurs to the country and shared his views on opportunities for cooperation.

The purpose of the visit of the Azerbaijani delegation to Jordan is to expand ties between the two countries' businessmen and relevant agencies, discuss joint business opportunities and investment projects, as well as trade relations.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $3.2 million in 2021.

