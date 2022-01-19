By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Azerishig OJSC has received nearly 40 appeals on the electric supply of business entities in the liberated territories, Isa Isazade, deputy head of the OJSC’s department for work with ASAN Service and electronic governance, said at a press conference, Trend reports.

According to Isazade, respective appeals are received from Shusha, Kalbajar, and other liberated districts.

"The appeals are related to connection to the power supply network. After being received, they are immediately considered, appropriate work is carried out and these appeals are ensured," he noted.

