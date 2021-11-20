By Trend

The Port of Baku plays an important role as a transport hub between Europe and Asia due to its modern infrastructure, carrying capacity and location, Director-General of the “Baku International Sea Trade Port” CJSC Taleh Ziyadov said at the meeting with David Cullen, Head of Department of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, Trend reports on Nov. 19 referring to the Port of Baku.

“The Port of Baku plays an active role in the development and promotion of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor,” Director-General of the Baku International Sea Trade Port added.

Ziyadov said that the port closely cooperates with the European Union and since 2016, 5 TAIEX and 3 long-term technical assistance projects have been implemented.

“In this context, experience is being exchanged with European partners on digitalization, port operations, management, human resources, the establishment of a Regional Training Center in the port, labor and environmental protection, and public relations,” Ziyadov said.

Ziyadov said that the Port of Baku is the first port in the Caspian Sea to receive the status of "Green Port", and one of the 30 ports in Europe.

The director-general also stressed that the Port of Baku also signed an agreement with the Austrian ÖBB Rail Cargo Group and Cabooter Group of the Netherlands on the expansion of freight transportation from Europe to Central Asia and China through the Middle Corridor.

Ziyadov said that the Port of Baku has established cooperation with European companies in the field of education and exchange of experience.

“A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Belgium’s “APEC Port Training Center” of the Port of Antwerp, Fontys University of Applied Sciences of the Netherlands, Guilde Institute and “Cabooter Group”, a leading logistics company in the region,” Ziyadov noted.

“According to the Memorandum, representatives of the Port of Baku and Azerbaijani companies operating in the field of logistics or those wishing to work in the field of transport, trade and logistics in general, will be involved in short-term and long-term training programs in these countries,” Ziyadov said.

In turn, Cullen expressed gratification with the cooperation with the Port of Baku.

---

