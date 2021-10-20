By Ayya Lmahamad

Work on the restoration of infrastructure, including radio and television stations, continues in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands.

In this context, television and radio broadcasting has been launched in the city and more than 10 villages of Zangilan region. Eight television and two radio channels are broadcast via the 30-meter tower installed in Minjivan village.

On October 4, 2021, TV and radio broadcasting was launched in Azerbaijan’s liberated Kalbajar region. Eight TV channels and one radio channel are broadcasted in the city itself and the region's 15 nearby villages.

From December 31, 2020, TV and radio broadcasting was restored in Shusha and Khankandi cities, Khojali (Khojaly), Aghdam and Barda regions, as well as surrounding settlements.

At present, relevant agencies are working to restore radio and television broadcasting in other liberated areas. By late 2021, it is planned to restore the Shahyeri station located in the village of the same name in Khojavand region.

In April, the Caspian International Broadcasting Company LLC (CBC FM radio channel) was declared the winner of the tender for opening a radio channel in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Currently, the work is underway to restore Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. Azerbaijan will carry out the reconstruction on its recently-liberated territories in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

