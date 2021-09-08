By Ayya Lmahamad

The farmers working in Azerbaijan's liberated territories will be provided with lump-sum subsidies for crops in 2022, the head of the Agriculture Ministry's public relations department, Vugar Huseynov, has said.

Huseynov noted that for each hectare of vineyards planted in Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavand, Gubadli and Zangilan, the entrepreneurs will be paid a one-time subsidy of AZN 8,000 ($4,700).

He added that farmers working in Aghsu, Jalilabad, Ismayilli, Gabala, Gobustan, Lerik, Siyazan, Shabran, Shamakhi, Shaki, and Yardimli regions will also benefit from the mechanism for subsidizing the sowing of vineyards.

Huseynov said that farmers will be given subsidies according to the volume of their products. He stated that the more products a farmer produces, the more subsidies he will receive. In addition, he noted that previously the subsidies were given to farmers in accordance with the area of agricultural land.

Huseynov also noted that farmers can use the subsidies allocated to them within two years from the date of their provision.

“In addition, the farmer can cash out no more than 25 percent of the allocated subsidy. The rest of it can be spent only in those organizations that are registered in the Electronic Agriculture Information System (EAIS) of the Agriculture Ministry,” the head of the department said.

It was noted that the subsidies for sowing will not be paid to those entrepreneurs who have not included the results of agrochemical analysis of soil in the Electronic Farming (EKTIS) information system when declaring the sowing.

It should be noted that more than 550 farmers receive subsidies in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction on the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

A Russia-brokered ceasefire deal that Azerbaijan and Armenia signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to the 44-day war between the two countries. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz