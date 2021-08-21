By Trend

The Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan has temporarily restricted the import of poultry products produced by the Russian ‘Nevinomyssky’ meat processing plant, Stavropol Broiler LLC, Trend reports citing the agency.

“Earlier, Azerbaijani AzFood Company has imported into the country over 19 tons of products from the foregoing Russian meat processing plant, the samples of which were studied in the laboratory of the Food Safety Agency,” the message said.

As reported, the research conducted by the agency found out that the microbiological indicators in the samples exceed the permissible level (Salmonella <25 g).

“The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance of Russia (Rosselkhoznadzor) has been informed on this issue,” the message added.

