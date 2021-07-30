By Trend

The weekly volatility of oil prices can not affect the Azerbaijani national currency rate, Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said at a press-conference, Trend reports on July 30.

“The stable macroeconomic framework has been formed in the country,” Rustamov said. "General foreign exchange reserves make it possible to avoid fluctuations in the exchange rate and this process will continue at least until the end of the year."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz