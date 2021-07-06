https://smb.gov.az/az/all-news/kolumbiyanin-olkemizdeki-sefiri-kobia-da-olub

By Ayya Lmahamad

Opportunities for cooperation in the small and medium-sized businesses field between Azerbaijan and Colombia were discussed during the meeting between Azerbaijan’s Agency for Small and Medium-sized Businesses Development Chairman Orkhan Mammadov with Colombian Ambassador Luis Antonio Dimate Cardenas.

During the meeting, Mammadov briefed on the Agency’s activities and support and services provided for micro, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs in the country.

The parties discussed the opportunities for cooperation and establishing relations with Colombian small and medium business organizations.

Moreover, it was noted that foreign investors wishing to open a business in Azerbaijan or establish a joint venture with local entrepreneurs can apply to the Agency for support in connection with business activities.

In turn, the ambassador stressed the importance of cooperation in the SMBs sector, noting his support for establishing the relations between the Agency and relevant organizations in Colombia.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Colombia amounted to $1.2 million in 2020. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $306,110 in the first five months of 2021.

