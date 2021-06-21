By Trend

The German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce is preparing a “table” where German companies can be informed about the offers and the opportunities in the liberated areas of Azerbaijan, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Wolfgang Manig told Trend.

“But we are sure it will take a lot of time, we know that the demining process [of the liberated areas] will be very long,” said the ambassador.

He said that the Germany is currently together with the partners in the UN is considering how it can be engaged in certain reconstruction process of the cultural buildings in Azerbaijan's liberated lands.

“We’re ready to support the UNESCO mission. We hope that the technical obstacles will be resolved soon, so that UNESCO mission can start observing the need of the cultural reconstruction of the territories,” added the ambassador.

---

