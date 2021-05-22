By Trend

Azerbaijan and Iran have signed a contract in Tabriz city of East Azerbaijan Province (northwestern Iran) in order to study issues and problems on highways and cargo transportation, said the Director-General of Department of Transportation, said Javad Hedayati, Trend reports citing Ministry of Roads and Urban Development of Iran.

The director-general stressed that the two sides agreed to increase cargo transportation through joint international corridors and enhance bilateral trade relations.

Hedayati added that the issues facing international cargo companies were discussed at the meeting in Tabriz. As well as discussions were conducted on the reduction of transportation costs and the rules of the border terminals of the two countries.

Reportedly, a two-day meeting was held in the Iranian city of Tabriz with the participation of Azerbaijani and Iranian road and transport officials. The meeting was chaired by Javad Hedayati from Iran and Head of the State Automobile Transport Service (DANX) of Azerbaijan under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Habib Hasanov from Azerbaijan.

