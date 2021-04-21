By Trend

Cooperation between the Azerbaijan Insurers Association (AIA) and the Azerbaijan Accountants and Risk Professionals Association (ARPA) has been updated with a formal agreement, the ACA told Trend.

According to the AIA, the agreement was signed by Executive Director Elmar Mirsalayev from the AIA, and from the ARPA - Chairman of the Board Gunay Shahbazova.

“According to the agreement reached, the two associations will jointly participate in the implementation of educational and information projects, which will be organized in the areas of risk insurance,” the association said.

The Azerbaijan Insurers Association was registered on December 29, 2006.

Currently, 20 insurance companies and one reinsurance company operate in Azerbaijan.

