By Trend

The prices of precious metals, except gold, lowered in Azerbaijan on Apr.8 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 1.1305 manat or 66 cents (0.04 percent) and made up 2,956.9545 manat or $1,739.38 per ounce.

The price of silver shrank by 0.0223 manat or 1.3 cents (0.05 percent) and amounted to 42.6645 manat ($25.1).

The price of platinum went down by 17.8925 manat or $10.52 (0.85 percent) and equaled to 2,096.661 manat ($1,233.33).

The price of palladium decreased by 81.277 manat or $47.81 (1.79 percent) and stood at 4,465.8915 manat ($2,626.99).

In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 80.5205 manat or $47.36 (2.8 percent) per ounce, silver lowered by 0.1747 manat or 10 cents (0.4 percent) per ounce, platinum rose by 185.844 manat or $109.32 (9.7 percent) per ounce, and palladium increased by 475.0735 manat or $279.45 (11.9 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold rose by 152.7025 manat or $89.82 (5.4 percent), silver grew by 17.1302 manat or $10.08 (67.1 percent), platinum surged by 838.015 manat or $492.95 (66.6 percent), while palladium spiked by 744.9825 manat or $438.22 (20 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Apr.8, 2021 2,956.9545 42.6645 2,096.661 4,465.8915 Apr.7, 2021 2,955.824 42.6868 2,114.5535 4,547.1685 Mar.7, 2021 2,876.434 42.8392 1,910.817 3,990.818 Apr.8, 2020 2,804.252 25.5343 1,258.646 3,720.909 Change in a day in man. 1.1305 -0.0223 -17.8925 -81.277 in % 0.04 -0.05 -0.85 -1.79 Change in a month in man. 80.5205 -0.1747 185.844 475.0735 in % 2.8 -0.4 9.7 11.9 Change in a year in man. 152.7025 17.1302 838.015 744.9825 in % 5.4 67.1 66.6 20

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz