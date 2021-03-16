By Ayya Lmahamad

An initial inventory of properties in 124 settlements of 9 Azerbaijani regions liberated from Armenian occupation, has been completed, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his official Twitter page on March 15.

The minister underlined that the inventorisation work is underway in another 11 settlements.

"Inventory work will be continued when secure access to other settlements is provided," Jabbarov emphasized.

Earlier the minister stated that the reintegration of the liberated territories into the economy and realization of the region’s economic potential will be an important factor in accelerating Azerbaijan’s socio-economic development.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10 brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz