Cooperation with Turkey is important in terms of realizing such a national priority as the Great Return to the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his Twitter account, Trend reports.

According to the minister, the companies of brotherly Turkey are already participating in the process of creating infrastructure in these territories.

Previously, Mikayil Jabbarov also noted that the strengthening of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey is taking place on an ongoing basis, which very effectively affects the development of bilateral economic ties between fraternal countries.

In addition, the minister of economy previously stated that the new geopolitical reality, global reconstruction plans in Karabakh, and the opening of transport links in the region will contribute to the development and growth of employment in Azerbaijan: “The revival of Karabakh will strengthen stability in the Caucasus and strengthen the role of Azerbaijan as a regional center.”

