Several technical normative legal acts on the activity directions of the Food Safety Agency (FSA) adopted by the decision No. 20 of the agency’s board on December 18, 2020 were registered by the Ministry of Justice and filed in the state register of legal acts, a source in FSA told Trend.

In pursuance of the board’s decision, ‘Minimum requirements for quality and safety of vegetable oils’, ‘Sanitary standards and rules for residual content of pharmacologically active matters in animal products according to classification of veterinary drugs’ and ‘Sanitary standards and rules on maximum allowable volume of contaminants in food’ were approved.

The legislation envisions the above technical acts’ coming into force since April 1, 2021.

In the development of the ‘Minimum requirements for quality and safety of vegetable oils’, reference was made to the international standard of ‘Vegetable oils’ CXS (CODEX STAN) No. 210-1999 of the Codex Alimentarius.

‘Sanitary norms and rules on the residual content of pharmacologically active substances in products of animal origin according to the classification of veterinary drugs’ in order to ensure food safety, determine the volume of residual content of pharmacologically active matters in products of animal origin according to the classification of veterinary drugs, including banned pharmacologically active matters in food products of animal origin.

‘Sanitary norms and rules on maximum allowable amount of contaminants in food’ have been prepared given ‘General standard for contaminants and toxins in food and feed’ (CODEX STAN 193-1995) of the Codex Alimentarius, as well as EU Commission’s Regulation No. 1881/2006 of December 19, 2006 establishing maximum levels for certain contaminants in food.

